Aishwarya Rai's Powerful Message Against Street Harassment: "My Body, My Worth"

Aishwarya Rai spoke about street harassment. She shared a video on Instagram.

The video is for a new campaign by L'Oréal Paris. Aishwarya is the brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris.

In the video, Aishwarya talks about how to deal with street harassment. She says, “If someone harasses you, don't avoid eye contact.” She says to look them in the eyes and hold your head high. She also says, “Your worth is not based on your clothes or makeup.”

She reminds everyone that street harassment is never your fault.

She encouraged people to join L'Oréal’s program to stand up against street harassment.

She shared her message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. She said, “We’re all worth it.”

Fans praised Aishwarya for her message. One fan said, "You are the most inspirational and powerful woman." Other fans thanked her for standing up for women's rights.

Aishwarya’s latest movie is Ponniyin Selvan 2. The movie was directed by Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya won an award for her performance. She won the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards in Dubai.

Aishwarya is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan.

They have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya was born in 2011.