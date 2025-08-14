Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi reunite for courtroom showdown ‘Jolly LLB 3’

The gavel is ready to strike as Jolly LLB 3 gears up for a grand return to the big screen on September 19, promising a riot of courtroom chaos, razor-sharp arguments, and laugh-out-loud moments.

Akshay Kumar reprises his role as the quick-witted, emotionally charged lawyer, bringing a perfect blend of intensity and humour to the legal battlefield. Known for his effortless switch between fiery monologues and light-hearted banter, Akshay’s Jolly is set to be both engaging and relatable—turning even serious courtroom debates into crowd-pleasing entertainment.

This time, however, he’s not alone in the spotlight. Arshad Warsi returns as the original Jolly, alongside the ever-reliable Saurabh Shukla as the hilariously stern judge. The clash between “Jolly vs Jolly” promises to be the highlight, with director Subhash Kapoor orchestrating the legal drama with his signature mix of satire, absurdity, and social commentary.

Backed by producers Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare, Jolly LLB 3 is shaping up to be more than just a comedy—it’s set to offer sharp reflections on justice while keeping the entertainment quotient high.

With the stakes raised and egos clashing in the courtroom, audiences can expect a verdict that will leave them both laughing and thinking. The countdown has begun.