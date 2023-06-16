All about infidelity in marriage

Manisha Tambade, best known for her roles in TV show Saath Nibhana Sathiyaa and Telugu web series Rudhrama Devi on Disney Plus Hotstar next will be seen in producer Rahul Datta's short film Loyalty. Helmed by director Kashish Sharma, it also stars Swaragini fame Varun Kapoor and actress Laveena Narwani.

Speaking about her role Manisha says, "I am playing a house wife who somehow manages to save family with adjustment because her husband is having an extramarital affair with his boss. Mostly women face this, some compromise and adjust, similarly, how I manage the situation and marriage."

Talking about the story she tells, "It's a story of love triangle where husband is attracting towards his boss played by Laveena Narwani, which creates drama in the marriage. The short film focuses on infidelity and how some women just adjust to the situation and suffers."

Producer Rahul Datta shares, "It's a comedy drama with a beautiful message. Kashish Sharma has written and directed this beautifully. It's a love triangle, showing how a middle-class house wife manages to save their marriage. All the actors have done complete justice to the story and I'm really looking forward to it."