Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikumtapuramuloo' And Ram Charan's Rangasthalam To Be Dubbed And Release In Bollywood…

It is all known that Tollywood's stylish actor Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' turned into the biggest blockbuster of his career. Not only in Tollywood but this movie also bagged super hit status in Bollywood too leaving 83 and other Hindi movies that are released last month. Now, with this josh, the makers of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo' also decided to release the movie in Hindi by dubbing it.

Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news through his Twitter page…

Along with sharing the Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo poster, he also wrote, "ALLU ARJUN: AFTER 'PUSHPA', NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF 'ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO' TO RELEASE IN CINEMAS... After the historic success of #PushpaHindi, #AlluArjun's much-loved and hugely successful #Telugu film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo has been dubbed in #Hindi and will release in *cinemas*. The *dubbed #Hindi version* of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo will release across #Indian cinemas on [Wednesday] 26 Jan 2022... Directed by #Trivikram. #Goldmines #AAFilms".

This Trivikram directorial is produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners. It had Pooja Hegde as the lead actress while Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep and Sushant essayed important roles in this family entertainer… This movie will be released in Bollywood on 26th January, 2022.

Another biggest news of the day is even Ram Charan's Rangasthalam is also being dubbed in Bollywood… According to a source, "The talks are on, and Rangasthalam might arrive on the big screen for the Hindi speaking audience as early as in February".

Rangasthalam is directed by Pushpa filmmaker Sukumar and had Samantha as the lead actress. Even Anasuya Bharadwaj and Aadhi Pinishetty essayed important roles in this movie.

Speaking about Ajith's Viswasam and Vijay's Mersel, according to a source, "The discussions are on to bring these two entertainers also on the big screen in the coming few weeks. But it's all wait and watch. The idea is not to earn money, but provide content to the cinema owners in this dull period, especially the single screen cinema halls".

While an exhibitor also says, "We have been offered to release the film on January 26 with minimal terms and conditions. The revenue sharing model too is in our favour, whereas the digital charges are half of what they used to be for other films".