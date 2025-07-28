Aneet Padda to Star in Web Series Nyaya After Saiyaara Success

Aneet Padda, who became popular after her big-screen debut in Saiyaara, will be seen next in a web series called Nyaya. Some fans were surprised by her move to an OTT platform, but people in the film industry say there’s no need to worry. Nyaya was filmed before she started working on Saiyaara, and it won’t affect her growing movie career.

Saiyaara, which stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet, has become a huge success. In just 10 days, the movie made ₹248.43 crore at the box office. It’s expected to cross ₹300 crore soon, making Aneet one of the most talked-about new stars in Bollywood.

Her next project, Nyaya, is a fictional story based on real events. The show is directed by Nitya Mehra and co-produced by her husband Karan Kapadia. Aneet plays a 17-year-old girl fighting for justice after being hurt by a powerful spiritual leader. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a police officer in the series. It will be released soon on a major streaming platform.

Even though she is doing a web series, Aneet will continue working in big films. A source from Yash Raj Films (YRF) said, “Aneet is a movie star. Nyaya was shot before Saiyaara, so it doesn’t affect her future in cinema.”

With Saiyaara expected to earn ₹400 crore, YRF plans to promote Aneet as one of the top new stars in Bollywood.