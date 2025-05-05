AR Rahman thanks PM Modi, CM Fadnavis for WAVES Summit

Grammy and Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman is on a celebratory high, having played a key role in the recently held WAVE Summit 2025 — a grand initiative focused on nurturing young creative talent across India. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Rahman extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for their visionary support.

"Thank you PM Narendra Modi ji for making me part of the advisory board, and CM DevFadnavis ji for the continued support. It’s been an honour to witness how WAVESummitIndia is creating such a powerful platform for the young creative minds of India," Rahman wrote.

As part of the summit, the maestro unveiled the spiritual and sonorous track “Satyam Shivam Sundaram” from The Waves of India album. He also introduced Jhalaa, a band specially curated through global auditions to celebrate the heritage of Indian classical music.

Rahman shared, “From launching the new song to introducing Jhalaa and performing at the Wonderment Tour premiere, these past four days have been truly enthralling and humbling.”

Meanwhile, the musical wizard captivated Mumbai with his much-anticipated Wonderment Tour performance at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, which drew a staggering crowd of over 40,000. The event opened with acts by The Yellow Diary,Anubha Bajaj, and Ridáy, setting the stage for power-packed performances by Sukhwinder Singh, Jonita Gandhi, AR Ameen, Zanai Bhosle, and Rahman himself.

The concert featured hits like “Jai Ho,” “Aaye Re Toofan,” “Jinguchaa,” and “VandeMataram.” But the highlight came when Mohit Chauhan and Dhanush made surprise appearances, joining Rahman live on stage, elevating the energy and leaving fans thrilled.

Rahman’s creative momentum continues to shine — both as a mentor and performer — setting an inspiring example for artists across generations.