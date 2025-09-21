Atlee gets a special birthday wish from wife Priya: 'I am lucky to call you mine'

Acclaimed director Atlee received a special birthday wish from his better half, Priya, as he turned 39 years old on Sunday.

Calling him an "amazing father and husband", Priya revealed that she is lucky to call Atlee hers.

Putting the "Like a Baby" track in the background, Priya posted a video compilation of Atlee's precious moment with their son, Meer.

Wishing her husband on his birthday, she wrote on her IG, "Happy happy bday to my heart, my peace, my strength and my every thing @atlee47 (Red heart emoji) I still can’t believe how lucky I am to call you mine. You’ve given me a life full of love, laughter, and our precious little boy. Watching you be the amazing father and husband you are fills my heart in ways I can’t even explain."

"Meer and I love you more than words can say (Red heart emoji). Happy Birthday Atlee wishing you only happiness always god bless (Love kiss, cake and many red heart emojis)," she added.

Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun wished director Atlee on his birthday. Taking to the Stories section of his Instagram handle, AA shared a throwback picture of himself with the director.

The 'Pushpa' actor captioned the image, “Happy Birthday to my dearest director @atlee47 garu. May abundance shower upon you. Wishing you all the joy, love, and prosperity. Can't wait for everyone to experience the cinematic magic you're creating”.

Atlee got hitched to Priya on 9 November 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on January 13, 2023.

Atlee commenced his career as an assistant to filmmaker S Shankar and made his directorial debut in 2013 in "Raja Rani".

He is best known for his blockbuster hits with Vijay, including "Theri", "Mersal", and "Bigil".

In 2023, Atlee made his way into Bollywood with "Jawan", starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The drama turned out to be a major global box-office success, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.