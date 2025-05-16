Bandla Ganesh Meets Chandrababu Naidu, Shares Special Moment

Bandla Ganesh is a well-known person in the Telugu film world. He is often known for uttering fun and bold things in public.

Recently, he spoke about a time when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu helped him. Ganesh said he had a problem for five years, and Chandrababu fixed it in just a few minutes. Ganesh called him a kind and helpful leader.

Today, Ganesh met Chandrababu in person. They had a happy meeting. Chandrababu gave Ganesh a warm hug. It was a special moment for Ganesh.

A photo of their meeting is now popular on social media. Many people are sharing it online.



