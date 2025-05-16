Birthday bomb incoming? Hrithik hints at ‘War 2’teaser drop for NTR fans!

The excitement surrounding War 2 just skyrocketed, as Hrithik Roshan seemingly confirmed what fans have been speculating for days—the teaser of the much-awaited action thriller is likely dropping on May 20, coinciding with Jr. NTR's birthday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hrithik sent fans into a frenzy with his cryptic but thrilling tweet: “Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me, you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready? #War2.” While not an official announcement, the tweet strongly hints that something massive—most likely the teaser—is on its way.

Tarak fans are buzzing with excitement, eager to catch a glimpse of the dynamic duo, Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, sharing screen space for the first time. Their pairing alone has elevated War 2 to one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.

Directed by Brahmāstrahelmer Ayan Mukherjee, the film is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and continues the high-octane YRF Spy Universe saga. Produced by Yash Raj Films, War 2 also stars Kiara Advani in the female lead and is set for a global release on August 14, just ahead of Independence Day.

All eyes are now on May 20. If the teaser does drop as teased, Jr. NTR’s birthday might turn into a cinematic celebration for fans across the globe.