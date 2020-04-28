83 makers reject lucrative OTT offer; choose direct theatrical release

One of the biggest biographical film that India would ever witness was surely 83, a film that recreates the first-ever world cup victory of India in the game of cricket that has become the favourite game of the nation over time.

However, the ongoing crisis has hit everyone hard and the film's release had to be postponed keeping in mind the scenario.

The buzz that is now doing the rounds is that the film will have a release on the OTT space to avoid the delay. While this is, in fact, true, the producers have refused all the lucrative offers. A record price for OTT was offered to release the film directly online. However, the makers have preferred to wait till it's possible to have a direct theatrical release.

Officially confirming the same, director Kabir Khan says, "83 is a film that has been envisioned and made to be experienced on the big screen and we are ready to wait for things to get normal and then release it in cinemas."

The film that is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films and produced on the banner Kabir Khan Films Production is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment, and 83 Film Ltd.