Amitabh Bachchan Starrer ‘Chehre’ Movie Release Date Gets Postponed Due To Spike In Covid-19 Cases

It is all known that the second wave of the Covid-19 virus is rapidly spreading in the country and especially in Maharashtra. Coming to Bollywood, even a few actors are getting tested positive for Covid-19. Thus, producers are also keeping the health of audiences in mind and decided to postpone the release date of their movies. Even Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Chehre' release date also gets postponed.

The makers released an official statement regarding the postponement of the release date, "Due to the rising cases of COVID 19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and have decided to postpone until further notice. We have received an overwhelming response on our trailer and we are grateful for all the love and support. We have decided to bring Chehre to audience theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the experience. See you in cinemas very soon, until then stay safe and healthy! Cover your Chehre with a mask and don't forget to use sanitiser."

Producer AnandPanditalso spoke to the media and said, "Considering the situation and safety of our audiences and fans which is of utmost importance to us, we have decided to postpone our film Chehre. The team has taken immense efforts to make it a great cinematic experience and we are looking forward to our audiences coming to the theatres safely."

Here is the trailer of Chehre movie…Amitabh ji shared the 'Chehre' trailer on his Twitter page!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "T 3846 - Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty .. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame ?



#ChehreTrailer out now:





Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April."

This is a multi-starrer flick that has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza. Chehre movie is directed as Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by AnandPandit under AnandPandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited banners. This flick will be released on 30th April 2021…

Along with this movie, Big B is all set to entertain the audience with his 'Jhund' movie. Amitabh Bachchan will step into the shoes of Vijay and will show off the capability and hard work of Vijay in moulding the un-educated slum boys to form a football team. This movie will get released on 18th June, 2021.