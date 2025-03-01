Ananya Panday gives us an insight into her 'evening in Melbourne'

Mumbai: Ananya Panday took off to Melbourne, Australia, and has been treating her InstaFam with glimpses from her travel diaries on social media.

She shared some jaw-dropping pictures in a stunning black and purple dress. With her hair left open, she tied up her look with some matt makeup.

Ananya Panday captioned the post, "An evening in Melbourne", along with a love-kissed emoji.

Earlier today, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and treated the netizens with a picture of her beautiful morning in Melbourne.

The photo showed the gorgeous Melbourne skyline. She wrote, "Woke up in" and tagged Melbourne, Australia.

Her Insta stories also included a groovy picture of Ananya Panday with a box of croissants. She wrote in the caption, "Don't ask a girl to share her croissants". She added, "@arjunkapoor sorry."

Prior to this, Ananya Panday dropped some adorable snaps with her furry friends on social media. The diva wrote, "puppy love", along with a red heart emoji.

Back in May 2024, Ananya Panday introduced Riot to her InstFam by sharing a series of pictures with her pet. She penned, “Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - ‘RIOT’...he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I’m madly obsessed.” The 'Liger' actress added, “ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page.”

Talking about her professional commitments, Ananya Panday will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in director Karan Singh Tyagi's next. Produced by Dharma Productions, the drama is reported to be based on the life of the acclaimed lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire back in the 1920s.

Additionally, Ananya Panday will also be a part of Vivek Soni's directorial “Chand Mera Dil”. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poornawala, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Production, she will be seen sharing the screen with the ‘Kill’ actor Lakshya in the drama.

Moreover, Ananya Panday will be reprising her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of her popular series “Call Me Bae”.