Anniyan Producer V Ravichandran States That, 'I Don't Want To Sell The Movie, Want To Produce It'

A few days ago, ace director Shankar announced that he is collaborating with Bollywood's ace actor Ranveer Singh for the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster movie Anniyan. He made the announcement by sharing a few pics along with Ranveer Singh and was all happy to remake the movie in Bollywood. But, the producer of the Anniyan movie Aascar Ravichandran accused he owns the rights of the film and Shankar cannot direct it without his approval. Off late, once again this issue is in the news as Ravichandran stated that he wants to produce the movie in Bollywood too. He also said that he is the 'whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline' and thus he will take a legal route!



Speaking to a leading media house, he doled out, "The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce's President called me last month, and all the producers are supporting me too, as this is the first time this is happening in the Tamil Industry. Normally, when anyone remakes a subject one producer meets the other, and then we finally call the director. However, for the first time, without informing the producer the director went and met another Hindi producer and even fixed the actor. I was really shocked and sent a lawyer's notice to everyone".



He also added that he is receiving support from The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce and said, "Last month also they went and discussed, that's why I kept quiet. So I am waiting for what the Chamber is going to say. Gada (Hindi remake producer Jayantilal Gada) is a very close friend of mine, and he is a thorough gentleman. I have done so much business with him, I don't know how this is happening".

Finally, he concludes by saying, "I don't want to sell the movie, I want to produce it. I have been waiting for the last 10 years. When Gada announced (the Hindi remake), I was very shocked. He is a gentleman, I don't know who is confusing him. He is so good, usually he would discuss even the smallest of matters when he is buying a movie from me. He is so good I know," says Ravichandran, adding that he is close to director Shankar too. "I am the only person who produced two movies with him, whether I am getting profit or not, that is business but he is a friend. I don't know why he is doing this".