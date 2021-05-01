Bhumi Pednekar Says She Is Devastated With Chandro Tomar’s Demise

It is all known that both Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu acted in the Saand Ki Aankh movie which is the biopic of shooters Chndro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. These two have proved that age never comes in between their dreams when their passion and family support them. Off late, Chandro Tomar has breathed her last today after getting tested Covid-19 positive a few days back. Both Bhumi and Taapsee are shocked to hear this news and also poured condolences through their heartfelt posts.

Bhumi Pednekar also spoke to the media and shared her bond with Chandro dadi and turned emotional.

"It is completely devastating to know that Chandro dadi is not with us anymore. It really feels like a very big personal loss. She was someone who lived a very full filling life. She made her own rules, paved her own path and she had a beautiful sisterhood and a beautiful partnership with Prakashi dadi and together they left an impact on so many lives. I feel so fortunate to have played her character, got a chance to learn about life from her and she has left a very big part of herself with me. My condolences to the family and everybody whose life she impacted because I know there will be many who will be grieving her passing away today. But she always said tann buddha hota hai, mann buddha nai hota. I know in spirit she will always be with us because her teachings are going to be with us. She will thoroughly be missed.."

Both Taapsee and Bhumi also paid tribute to Chandro Tomar through their Twitter posts:

Bhumi Pednekar





Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi's demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her 🙏#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021





This post reads, "Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi's demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her Folded hands#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi".

Taapsee Pannu





Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi's demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her 🙏#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021





"For the inspiration you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the ✌🏼 and peace be with you".

Saand Ki Aankh movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar under Reliance Entertainment and Chalk & Cheese Films banners.