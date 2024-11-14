Big B revels in Island vibes as he shoots for a project in the middle east

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, is experiencing the island vibes in Dubai.

On Thursday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself practising Yoga.

He wrote in the caption, “Island vibes in Dubai ! Shooting for an exciting new luxury island community project .. #Dubai #IslandLife #ComingSoon”.

Last month, Big B had revealed how he became an angry young man. Big B rose to prominence with his image of the “angry young man” character template created by the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed.

However, Big B started showing the signs of being an angry young man from a very tender age.

When Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan graced the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ hosted by Big B, along with his son Junaid, the veteran actor narrated a story from his childhood when he was beaten up by his friends. A crying Amitabh Bachchan, an unfathomable sight perhaps, went home, and told his mother Teji Bachchan that his friends had beaten him up.

Looking at the sight of her poor boy, Teji Bachchan, who was a social activist, told him to go back and beat those guys up in return thereby empowering the young Big B to not let anyone take him for granted. Big B said that he went back and beat the pulp out of those guys.

As Amitabh Bachchan narrated the story, Aamir said, “That was the birth of the angry young man”, listening to this Big B burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor received a lot of positive response for his role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in which he essayed the role of Ashwatthama.



