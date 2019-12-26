Bollywood Movies 'Malang' And 'Chhalaang' Get New Release Dates

This is quite interesting… Both movies 'Malang' and 'Chhalaang' which have rhyming names get new release dates. One gets preponed and the other one gets postponed.

Malang is a romantic thriller starring Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. This movie is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakraman jointly. Even the music is also scored by 4 persons namely Ankit Tiwari, Anupam Roy, Mithoon and Jeet Gannguli. First, the release date was locked on 14th February, 2020 then today morning it has been changed. Now, the release date is preponed to 7th February 2020.

Coming to 'Chhalaang', this movie belongs to a socio-comedy genre and is directed by Hansal Mehta. Starring Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao, it is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Anurag Garg.

Initially, the title of the movie was 'Turram Khan' and then later it is changed to 'Chhalaang' which means jump. This movie's release date is postponed to March 13, 2020 from January 31, 2020.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced this news off late. Whereas Anurag Basu's untitled movie also gets a new release date and is going to hit the theatres on 24th April, 2020.



