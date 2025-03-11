  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Chhaava Surpasses Baahubali 2 at Box Office, Boosted by Strong Performances and Patriotic Themes

Chhaava Surpasses Baahubali 2 at Box Office, Boosted by Strong Performances and Patriotic Themes
x
Highlights

Chhaava forays into record books by beating Baahubali 2 Hindi Collections. Read to know more details.

Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhaava has made a big achievement by surpassing the Hindi box office collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. With a total of Rs 516.8 crore, Chhaava has become the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film, beating Baahubali 2's Hindi total of Rs 510.99 crore.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the historical movie tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film focuses on his life and legacy.

The film’s patriotic themes have strongly resonated with audiences, especially in Maharashtra, where Sambhaji Maharaj is highly revered.

Vicky Kaushal’s strong performance as the warrior king has been a major factor in the film's success. His portrayal has earned him praise and confirmed his place as one of Bollywood's top actors.

The film has performed well in single-screen theatres, boosting its box office. With the Holi weekend ahead, Chhaava is expected to attract more viewers and keep its success going, making Kaushal an even bigger star. This shows the growing popularity of historical and patriotic films.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick