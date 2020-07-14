Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Well, exactly on this day in June, Sushant Singh killed himself and shocked all the Indian Film Industry. It's been one month exactly since he left all of us. So, many Bollywood stars are remembering this Kai Po Che actor and are posting his pics on their social media accounts.

Sushant's last movie 'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra also reminisced this young actor and left a heartfelt post on his Instagram account…

In this post, Mukesh dropped a few images of him along with Sushant… They both are happily seen together in these pics which revealed their close bond. Mukesh also jotted a few Hindi words getting emotional… "एक महीना हो गया है आज 😞 ''अब तो कभी फ़ोन भी नहीं आएगा तेरा ''

(It has been one month today… Now you won't even call me ever!).

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara' is going to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th July, 2020. This movie has Sanjana as the lead actress. Going with the subject, it is all about a tragic love story; Sanjana essays the role of a young girl who suffers from cancer and lost interest in her life but Sushant's love makes her regain her happiness with his cheerful nature.