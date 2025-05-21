Emotional Neeraj Ghaywan Hugs Karan Johar as ‘Homebound’ Receives 9-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

At the Cannes Film Festival, Neeraj Ghaywan’s second feature film Homebound premiered in the prestigious Un Certain Regard category, marking a major milestone for Indian cinema. The film, which received widespread acclaim, was the only Indian feature at the festival this year.

After its screening, Homebound received a remarkable 9-minute standing ovation, a testament to its powerful storytelling and direction. The emotional moment was captured on video, showing Ghaywan being embraced by producer Karan Johar. The director, visibly moved by the warm reception, was surrounded by the film’s cast, including Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, who shared in the moment of triumph.

The official X account of Dharma Productions shared the heartfelt moment, stating, “9 minutes of pure love & applause! Team Homebound receiving all the appreciation at @Festival_Cannes!” The film’s powerful narrative, combined with stellar performances, has captured the attention of international audiences and critics alike.

Homebound, a gripping drama, tells the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who pursue a police job, hoping to gain the dignity they've long been denied. As they move closer to their goal, the mounting pressure threatens to tear their bond apart.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, Homebound also has Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese on board as an executive producer. The film’s script was written by Ghaywan and Sumit Roy.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s debut film Masaan also premiered at Cannes, earning rave reviews and winning the Un Certain Regard Special Prize. With Homebound, Ghaywan continues to showcase his unique storytelling prowess, further solidifying his place on the global cinematic stage.

The 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes is a clear indicator that Homebound has struck a chord with audiences, and with its international recognition, the film is poised for great success.