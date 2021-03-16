Haathi Mere Saathi: Heart Wrenching Song ‘Ae Hawa’ Is Out

As the release date is nearing, the makers of Rana Daggubati starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi' movie are leaving no stone in promoting their flick. With the release of the trailer, they have created a buzz on social media and now, the heart-wrenching song "Ae Hawa…" makes us go teary-eyed witnessing the hardships of elephants and Rana Daggubati.

Here is the video of "Ae Hawa…" song… Have a look!





The song showcases the hardships of elephants and Rana Daggubati… As seen in the trailer, the Forest Minister Kanakamedala Rajagopalam comes up with his evil plan by constructing a 60 KM wall all around and restrict elephants to a small area. Thus, this song showcases the traumatic phase of elephants. Even Vishnu Vishal and Shriya Pilgaonkar also did their best and try to help Rana in his fight.

This song is crooned by Javed Ali and has lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. The background music by Shantanu Moitra has given the right momentum to the song and made it worth watching.

Haathi Mere Saathi movie is directed by Prabhu Solomon and is bankrolled by the Eros International banner. This flick is being made in 4 languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Well, Pulkit Samrat will essay the role of 'Mahout' in the Hindi version while Vishnu Vishal will play the same role in Tamil and Telugu versions.

Well, the teaser of Rana Daggubati's 'Virata Parvam' movie will be out on 18th March @ 5:04 PM. Rana dropped this message on his Twitter page and made us await for one more interesting video from his movie…









Mega Star Chiranjeevi will unveil the teaser of 'Virata Parvam' movie on 18th March. Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi will be the lead actors of this Venu Udugula movie. It is being produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions banners.

'Haathi Mere Saathi' movie will hit the big screens on 26th March, 2021…