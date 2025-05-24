‘Kantara’ composer B Ajaneesh Loknath on board for Shareef Muhammed’s ‘Kattalan’

After the resounding success of Marco, producer Shareef Muhammed is all set to scale new heights with his next ambitious venture, Kattalan. Billed as a pan-India release, the film will hit theatres in five major Indian languages—Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada—cementing Muhammed’s growing reputation as a producer with a knack for high-concept, wide-reaching cinema.

Helmed by director Paul George and backed by Cubes Entertainments, Kattalan promises to be an immersive cinematic experience, bringing together top-tier talent from across industries. The buzz around the project has been significantly amplified by the inclusion of acclaimed composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind the haunting score of Kantara. Known for his ability to evoke deep cultural textures through sound, Ajaneesh's involvement hints at a powerful, atmospheric audio-visual journey.

While the makers have kept the storyline tightly under wraps, the title Kattalan—which translates to "The Forest Man" in Tamil—suggests a visceral narrative possibly grounded in nature, wilderness, and primal human emotions. This thematic direction, combined with Ajaneesh’s evocative soundscapes, points to a film that could echo the spiritual intensity and earthy resonance of Kantara, a film that became a cultural landmark.

Slated to begin filming in August 2025, Kattalan is already creating ripples in the industry. With a visionary producer, a director ready to helm a massive project, and a composer with a proven ability to create magic, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema’s upcoming lineup.