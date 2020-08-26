Kartik Aaryan Reacts To 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Meme And Makes Us Go ROFL

Bollywood's young hero Kartik Aaryan is busy on social media since the lockdown period has begun. From 'Koki Poochega' posts to throwback pics, this 'Love Aaj Kal' actor is treating his fans with awesome posts and making us stick to his Instagram page. Off late, he also joined the bandwagon and asked "Please bata do, Rasode mein kaun tha?" meme. He dropped a pic on Instagram and added this query to it…

In this post, Kartik is seen looking handsome and suave with folding hands pose. He sported in a brown sweatshirt and looked chic in messy haircut. Along with this pic, Kartik asked "Please bata do 🙏🏻



Rasode mein kaun tha".

Well, this meme is creating noise on social media is making all and sundry go ROFL… A couple of days ago, a netizen came up with this hilarious meme and dropped a mash-up of Kokila Ben's character questioning her daughter-in-law Gopi that "Who put the empty cooker on the gas without Chickpeas?" and asked "Rasode mein kaun tha?". This dialogue is picked from 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' serial which was aired in Star Plus channel a few years ago. This mash-up video has turned into memes and netizens and even celebrities are also trending it making it go viral on social media. Now, it reached Kartik Aaryan and made us laugh out louder!!!