Ludo Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan And Rajkummar Rao Roll The Dice And Turn The Game…

Ludo Trailer: To the one side, Bollywood handsome hunks Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Aditya Roy Kapur aced with her spectacular performances and to the other side we have beautiful dolls Fatima Sana Shaikh & Sanya Malhotra filled the screens with their glam show…When all these characters are ready to entertain us, then definitely Ludo will top the most awaiting movies list… Off late, the makers have dropped the intriguing trailer of this multi-starrer and raised the expectations on this crime thriller.









The 2 minutes 47 seconds trailer showed off much of drama… Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as a naïve kidnaper who kidnaps a small girl and asks for ransom amount. Then comes Rajkummar Rao is approached by his ex-lover Fatima Sana Sheikh and asks him to help in escaping her husband from the jail. To the other side, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra will be seen as lovers and hold a separate track in the movie. Finally enters Pankaj Tripathi… He is a gangster who kills without compunction.

Well, Netflix's summary reads, "Ludo is about the butterfly effect and how, despite all the chaos and crowd of the world, all our lives are inextricably connected. Starring an amazing ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats, Ludo is four different stories tied together by unavoidable circumstances."

Director Anurag Basu spoke to filmfare in an interview and said, "Ludo has a very interesting concept and it came to my mind 3-4 years back. It's a crazy fun ride. It's a ride just like ludo. There are 4 stories. 4 gotiyan hain apko pata nahi ki kon kisko kab kaategi. All are so interconnected. We had a great time. It has a dark humour, romance and crime. All the tars have done a brilliant job, be it Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek or Aditya. Aditya Roy Kapoor is a big surprise; he surprised the whole unit actually. Abhishek Bachchan is back with a bang."

This Anurag Basu directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Anurag Basu productions banners. Being an Anurag Basu directorial and named after a popular indoor game, the story revolves around the 4 main characters in the movie just like the indoor game. In this game, one needs to kill another to become a winner; well, we all need to wait and watch what happens in this movie how these 4 characters lead the story.

Ludo movie will release on 12 th November via Netflix OTT platform…