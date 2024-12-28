Manoj Bajpayee completes shooting for ‘The Family Man’ season 3

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee has officially wrapped up filming for the highly anticipated third season of the hit streaming series The Family Man. The actor shared the exciting news with his fans on Instagram on Saturday, posting a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot, much to the delight of his followers.

The Family Man, created by Raj & D.K., features Bajpayee in the iconic role of Srikant Tiwari, a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional branch of the National Investigation Agency. The show has garnered widespread acclaim for its gripping storyline, Bajpayee’s stellar performance, and its timely social commentary.

Filming for The Family Man began in 2018, with the first season shot across multiple locations including Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The first season premiered in 2019, followed by the second season, which was completed in 2020. The second season also introduced actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the main antagonist, marking her digital debut. The series has been praised for its high-octane action, engaging narrative, and strong performances from the ensemble cast, which includes Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, and others.

The third season, which follows the events of the second, gives fans a tantalizing glimpse of the story’s direction. A teaser at the end of season two suggests that the upcoming season will explore a connection between the COVID-19 pandemic and a major geopolitical conflict. The plot hints at a Chinese attack on India’s North-eastern states, with the pandemic being used as a strategic distraction.

Manoj Bajpayee, a recipient of four National Film Awards and several other honors, is celebrated for his versatile roles across both film and television. His filmography includes standout performances in Satya, Kaun, Gangs of Wasseypur, Veer-Zaara, Aligarh, Sonchiriya, and Gulmohar, for which he won his fourth National Award.

Fans of The Family Man are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Srikant Tiwari’s journey as Bajpayee continues to impress with his powerful portrayal of the complex, multifaceted character.

Manoj Bajpayee completes shooting for ‘The Family Man’ season 3

