Rhea Chakraborty Reminisces Sushant Singh Rajput On The Occasion Of Sushant Singh's 1st Death Anniversary

Bollywood: It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on 14th June 2020. Thus, today being the first death anniversary of this Kai Po Che actor, many of his friends and fans are remembering him on this special day. Even the rumoured girlfriend of Sushant Rhea also shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram page along with dropping a beautiful throwback pic.









In this pic, both Sushant and Rhea are seen smiling! Rhea also shared a heartfelt post reminiscing this young actor. "There isn't a moment where I believe that you aren't here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you're here with me ❤️. It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –" you've got this bebu" and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore… There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled.. Without you , I'm standing still..



My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you 'Malpua 'everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend,my man ,my love.. Bebu and putput forever

♾ +1 #mywholeheart❤️".

Well, after the death of Sushant Singh, Rhea is all being cornered and even CBI and NCB officials have investigated her along with her brother Showik too. Both of them were arrested too and then were bailed. Still, the suicide mystery is not solved.