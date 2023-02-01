Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan Team Up for 'Citadel India': Actress Calls it a 'Homecoming'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her captivating performances in the South Indian film industry, is ready to take on Bollywood. She recently announced that she has joined forces with Varun Dhawan for Raj and DK's Citadel India. This film is a highly anticipated project that has garnered a lot of attention.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans and followers. She wrote that the mission has started and that they have begun filming for the Indian installment of Citadel. This collaboration is a significant milestone in Samantha's career, and she is eager to make her mark in the Bollywood industry.

Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular and talented actors in Bollywood, and having the opportunity to work with him is a dream come true for many. Samantha is no exception, and she is thrilled to be a part of this project. She even referred to it as a "homecoming," expressing her excitement to be back in the film industry.



The film, Citadel India, is being directed by Raj and DK, who are known for their unique and entertaining films. With such a talented cast and crew, it is no wonder that this film has generated so much buzz. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this movie and can't wait to see Samantha and Varun in action.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu's collaboration with Varun Dhawan for Citadel India is a significant moment in her career. With her talent and beauty, she is sure to make a lasting impression in Bollywood and leave a mark in the hearts of her fans.

