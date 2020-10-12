Shahid Kapoor Drops A Funny Video And Sets The Right 'Mood' To Begin The Week

Bollywood ace actor Shahid Kapoor who always stays active on social media has begun the week with the right 'mood'… As he resumed his shoot for 'Jersey' movie, he shared a hilarious video on his Instagram page and gave us a glimpse of his mood for this week…





This goofy video showed off Shahid in a modish appeal sporting in a blue tee and cool sunnies… Straight from cosy pose he completely made us go ROFL with his hilarious expressions. He is seen in his car with a messy haircut and trimmed beard.

Shahid Kapoor's brother and young actor Ishaan Khattar couldn't control his laughter and dropped a funny comment for this post… He wrote, "This be the real you behind all those smouldering selfies…"

Even Bollywood celebs like Mrunal Thakur and a few others also dropped funny comments and created a buzz on the internet.

Coming to Shahid Kapoor's work front, he has resumed his shoot for Telugu remake of 'Jersey' which had Nani as the lead actor. Being a cricket drama which carries emotional bond between a son and father, it once again brings out the best of Shahid on the big screens. This flick will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who helmed the original one. This movie will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju under Sri Venkateshwara Creations and Geeta Arts banners. Besides Shahid Kapoor, Mrinal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi will play prominent roles in this sports drama.