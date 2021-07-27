Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Ali Advani Share The Glimpse Of Trailer Launch Event

Bollywood's young hero Sidharth Malhotra is stepping into the shoes of Kargil hero captain Vikram Batra for his upcoming movie Shershaah. The trailer of this movie was launched on the occasion of Kargil Diwas. It showcased a few glimpses of the Kargil war and raised goosebumps too! The trailer was launched amid a few Army officers on this special day.



Off late, the makers and the lead actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Ali Advani shared the glimpse of the launch event on their social media pages and doled out that, they are honoured to launch the trailer of the Shershaah movie in the event which is hosted at Kargil amid General Bipin Rawat, Lt. General YK Joshi and The entire Indian Army.

Sidharth Malhotra

The video starts off with showing off the statue of Vikram Batra and then producer Karan Johar spoke a few words about the Indian Army and their sacrifice. Then Sidharth Malhotra speaks and says that, this movie is very special to him and they started the journey 5 years ago. The whole team of Shershaah pay tribute to the Kargil heroes and then launch the trailer of the movie.

Along with sharing the video, Sidharth also wrote, "Shershaah trailer launch. A film that is more than just a film, it's a tribute to Captain Vikram Batra & The Indian Army, from the entire nation. We were honoured to be invited & hosted at Kargil, by General Bipin Rawat, Lt. General YK Joshi and The entire Indian Army, for our Trailer launch".

Kiara Ali Advani

Along with sharing the same video, Kiara also wrote, "An experience to cherish for a Lifetime! We were honoured to launch our trailer with The Indian Army. Our film Shershaah is an ode to Captain Vikram Batra and every brave soldier in The Indian Army".

Even Karan Johar also shared the video on his Instagram and jotted down a few words about the Shershaah movie.

"#Shershaah is not just a story but a tribute to the Indian Army from the entire nation. We had the absolute honour of being a part of the official #KargilVijayDiwas event in Kargil with the armed officials to pay our respects and a homage to the soldiers in the Kargil War. Showcasing the #ShershaahTrailer to them, we were overwhelmed with joy and pride as Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC) continues to inspire many generations through the soil of our land. A huge thank you to General Bipin Rawat, Lt. General YK Joshi and the entire Indian Army for hosting us."

Shershaah movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and is produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner. This movie will hit the Amazon Prime OTT platform on 12th August, 2021. Sidharth is essaying the titular role in this movie while Kiara will be seen as his partner Dimple Cheema in this war drama.