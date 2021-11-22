Sujoy Ghosh Opens Up On Why He Picked Abhishek Bachchan For Bob Biswas Movie

Bollywood's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie 'Bob Biswas'. He is all back in form after a couple of years and is now in the best phase of his career. Off late, he released the trailer of Bob Biswas movie and upped the expectations on the movie. Well, this character is picked from Vidya Balan's Kahaani movie which was portrayed by Saswata Chatterjee. Now, the director elevated the character of Bob Biswas and showcased how he turned into a cold-blooded murderer. Well, writer Sujoy Ghosh spoke to the media and opened up on why he picked Abhishek for this role.

He started off by saying, "It was a very conscious decision of casting a new actor to play Bob Biswas because I wanted to move away from 'Kahaani', this is not that film. The world of this film is different. This is a new film, which has its own standing."

He added, "Through this film, we have attempted to create a new world of Bob Biswas which has a fresh new perspective to the story. That is in fact, one of the reasons why I did not direct the film. In the earlier film, when the introduction of Bob happened (referring to 'Kahaani') he only had a presence of eight minutes. Now, we have a full story on him."

Earlier he also created two fictional characters Goopi and Bagha by Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury and then three films were made based on these characters. Now, when asked about why picked a different path, he said, "I am saying it is not impossible to recreate the world of Bob Biswas where Saswata who played Bob earlier can be cast. In fact, if I was helming the film, Saswata would have been a choice, but Diya is directing the film and this is the choice she made. She has her vision to the film. Our idea is to create a new film, in which the world of Bob is different from what we have seen in 'Kahaani'."

Finally, he shared his experience of working with Abhishek and said, "I think Diya has done a great job of convincing him to become the character, written on paper. Abhishek put on weight, went all out in a complete lack of vanity to become the Bob we have seen in the trailer or will watch in the film for that matter. What was very good about Abhishek is his malleability...when I saw him in his final look, I got my Bob exactly the way I visualised so as a writer, I am very happy."

Well, Bob Biswas movie has Ditipriya Roy and Chitrangda Singh as the lead actresses and the movie is made basing the Bob Biswas character from Vidya Balan's Kahaani (2012) movie. He will be seen as a cold-blooded murderer in the attire of an Insurance agent in that movie. Now, the whole story of Bob Biswas will be shown in this spin-off sequel. It also has Paran Bandopadhyay, Ronith Arora and Samara Tijori in other important roles.

Bob Biswas movie is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma under the Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production banners. This thriller movie will be released on 3rd December, 2021 via Zee5 OTT platform!