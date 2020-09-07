Sushant Singh's Case: Rhea Chakraborty Is Likely To Get Arrested Today And AIIMS Forensic Team Go With 'Viscera' Test

Bollywood actress and Sushant Singh's suicide case prime suspect Rhea Chakraborty is likely to get arrested today. We all know that, NCB officials are grilling this young actress and are interrogating her for hours together to dig out the truth and know the facts in this case. As per sources, at the end of the interrogation session today, she will be taken into the custody.

Rhea reached the office at 9:32 AM and is confronted along with three other people including her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Sushant's cook Dipesh Sawant. Showik and Samuel reached the NCB office @ 12:30 PM wearing masks. They will be questioned along with Rhea about the drug links they have with the drug peddlers.

Well, according to the latest reports, the AIIMS forensic team will check for any viscera for poisoning and the result of this test will be out in 10 days. This is all done as CBI officials feel there is something fishy in the Sushant Singh's autopsy. Thus, they reached out AIIMS forensic team to support them by conducting viscera test and check for poisoning.

ANI news agency confirmed this news through a tweet… Have a look!

AIIMS Forensic Board is conducting viscera test in SSR case to check for poisoning. Result to come within ten days:(Prof) Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Dept at AIIMS & Chairman of Medical board formed in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020



In this tweet, it is clearly mentioned that Doctor Sudhir Gupta, (Head of Forensic Dept) and his team will conduct viscera test.

According to Times Now report, the Kalina forensic team already used 75% of viscera sample for their tests and now AIIMS team will use the remaining 25% of the sample. Sources reveal that, the forensic team will use the advanced equipment for testing and the results are expected to be out in the next 10 days.

Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 at his home giving a deep shock to all the Indian Film Industry. From then, Sushant's family and fans are fighting for justice. Hope CBI officials will dig out the truth soon.