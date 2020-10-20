Sussanne Khan's Instagram Account Gets Hacked And She Urges Everyone To Not To Click On Dodgy Mails

Bollywood's ace hero Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan's official Instagram account gets hacked recently and she announced the same news leaving a note on her Instagram account





Sussanne Khan has dropped a handwritten note on her Instagram post which reads, "Hello everyone,

My Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram.

I didn't realise that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button.

I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages.

A huge 'THANK YOU' to the great team of @Instagram for quickly salvaging the situation and helping me get my account back...♥️🙏

Stay safe from the viral thieves and bandits.

Warm Best,

Sussanne Khan."

Through this post, she requested everyone to beware of any unknown emails and messages. She actually clicked a fake email and thus her Instagram account got hacked. She also thanked Instagram officials for quickly solving the issue and helping her to get back the account.

Even Bollywood ace filmmaker Ekta Kapoor also replied to the post and said she also experience the same by clicking the fake email.

So guys, we all need to stay safe and beware of unknown emails and messages. Better not to open the mails and messages which are in SPAM and come from unknown numbers.

Well, Sussanne Khan always stays active on social media and so on Instagram… She keeps on treating her fans with awesome throwback clicks and workout posts.