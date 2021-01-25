Taapsee Pannu Heads To ‘Rann of Kutch’ For The Next Schedule Of ‘Rashmi Rocket’ Movie

When we speak about female-centric movies in Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu will surely make to the list as she is busy with such projects these days. Be it Pink, Thappad or Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee has stunned the audience with her ace acting skills and turned the synonym of female-centric characterizations. This ace actress will next be seen in another powerful project titled as 'Rashmi Rocket'. Being a sports drama, Taapsee will essay the role of an athlete in this flick. Off late, Taapsee shared a beautiful pic from 'Rann of Kutch' and doles out that, she is enjoying the beautiful weather of this nature's paradise. She flew this picturesque place to take part in the next schedule of this flick.







Taapsee is seen enjoying the beautiful aura of 'Rann Utsav'… Those colourful decorations of the event amid moon light made Taapsee have a joyous time. She also wrote, "When the colours around are as vibrant as the hospitality:)

#RannUtsav #TentCity

#KachchhDiaries #RashmiRocket".





In this pic, Taapsee is seen happily enjoying the snow white background and recalled where the 'Rashmi Rocket' movie began… She wrote, "खारा खारा देस रे , बड़ा मीठा मीठा लागे रे ।

#RashmiRocket

#KachchhDiaries

#WhereItAllBegan".





This is another beautiful click from the shooting diaries… Taapsee is having fun time with her 'Bhanu Ben'. Along with sharing this pic, she also jotted down a few words… "Kyunki kuch cheezein toh Rashmi ke DNA mein copy paste ho ke aayi hai. Not really the same affection factor but maybe the 'zidd' factor 😜 #Bhanuben

#BhujDiaries #RashmiRocket".

Speaking about 'Rashmi Rocket' movie, it is being directed by Akarsh Khurana and is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya under RSVP Movies and Mango Purple Media Network banners. This flick also has Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee in other prominent roles.