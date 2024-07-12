‘Tauba Tauba’ choreographer Bosco Martis sheds light on the pivotal role of choreography in the song’s success

The song "Tauba Tauba" from Bad Newz, featuring actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, has quickly become a fan favorite, thanks to its captivating music and choreography. Choreographer Bosco Martis, shed light on the pivotal role of choreography in the song’s success, particularly highlighting Vicky Kaushal's dance performance.

Bosco Martis shared that while Vicky has been part of many songs, "TaubaTauba" stands out because of the way it has been directed and choreographed. "Throughout the internet, most of the attention is diverted towards Vicky dancing in the song. Vicky’s dancing is possible because of a man who made it happen. Don’t get any wrong ideas here. I am happy about the song’s success but, somewhere down the line, I shamelessly want to make sure that the choreographers, not just me, need to be celebrated because they bring in that vibe," Bosco stated.





He emphasized the importance of choreography in creating the unique style and energy that has resonated with fans. "Had I not given that vibe and style, I don’t think we would have got this hype. It’s time to celebrate the choreographers just like how Madhuri [Dixit] and Saroj ma'am were celebrated," Bosco added, pointing to the iconic duo of actress Madhuri Dixit and legendary choreographer Saroj Khan.



Bosco further elaborated on the distinctiveness of Vicky's performance in "Tauba Tauba," noting the professional thought and effort that went into glorifying the actor through choreography. "To give you an insight: Vicky has featured in many other songs, like 'Govinda Naam Mera'. What changed this time? Why is he being glorified in this song? It’s because of how it is directed and how the moves are captured. A lot of thought has been given professionally, even in terms of ways to glorify the actor. Our duty is to keep trying our best and look for reactions," he explained.

The success of "Tauba Tauba" highlights the collaborative effort behind the scenes that often goes unnoticed. Bosco's comments serve as a reminder of the crucial role choreographers play in bringing a song to life, ensuring that the performance resonates with audiences and leaves a lasting impact. As "Tauba Tauba" continues to garner praise, the celebration of choreographers like Bosco Martis becomes ever more pertinent.