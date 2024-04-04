Live
- IPL 2024: Record 35 cr viewers tune in for live broadcast of first 10 matches, says BARC report
- Gold smuggler on NIA list deported to Mumbai from Saudi Arabia
- AIADMK raises drugs, NEET, farmers’ issues in election campaign to corner DMK
- Ramadan 2024: Understanding the Significance of Laylatul Qadr
- Adair, Henry, Mendis nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award
- Vedanta to raise Rs 2,500 crore in non-convertible debentures
- How Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts are helping millions get quality healthcare
- YS Jagan meets lorry drivers, flays Naidu for tipper driver remarks against MLA candidate
- Observing Somvati Amavasya: Date, Rituals, and Significance
- Plot thickens over termination clause in Stimac’s contract, ex-legal head blames AIFF for ‘fiasco’
Just In
Ten years after 'Main Tera Hero', Nargis Fakhri looks back at how she kept laughing throughout
Actress Nargis Fakhri, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘Tatlubaaz’, is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her film ‘Main Tera Hero’ on Thursday.
Mumbai: Actress Nargis Fakhri, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘Tatlubaaz’, is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her film ‘Main Tera Hero’ on Thursday.
The film marked her third theatrical release after ‘Madras Cafe’ and ‘Rockstar’, and allowed her to shed the heaviness of both these projects given her initial two films featured an intense narrative.
In the film, the actress shared the screen with Varun Dhawan and Ileana D’Cruz.
Talking about the film completing ten years of its release, Nargis said: “Time flies by so fast! It feels like it was just yesterday when we shot the film. I had a great time working with director David Dhawan, and my co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ileana D’Cruz. It is rare that a film like ‘Main Tera Hero’ comes by and keeps you laughing throughout. We have spent some great moments shooting the film, and I will always cherish it.”
She further mentioned, “I am glad to have secured the opportunity to play a fun and lighthearted role as Ayesha Singhal after playing grim and intense roles in ‘Madras Cafe’ and ‘Rockstar’. Ayesha Singhal allowed me to unload the heaviness and intensity from my previous characters, and helped me to connect more with the audience.”