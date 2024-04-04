  • Menu
Ten years after 'Main Tera Hero', Nargis Fakhri looks back at how she kept laughing throughout

Actress Nargis Fakhri, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘Tatlubaaz’, is celebrating the tenth anniversary of her film ‘Main Tera Hero’ on Thursday.

The film marked her third theatrical release after ‘Madras Cafe’ and ‘Rockstar’, and allowed her to shed the heaviness of both these projects given her initial two films featured an intense narrative.

In the film, the actress shared the screen with Varun Dhawan and Ileana D’Cruz.

Talking about the film completing ten years of its release, Nargis said: “Time flies by so fast! It feels like it was just yesterday when we shot the film. I had a great time working with director David Dhawan, and my co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ileana D’Cruz. It is rare that a film like ‘Main Tera Hero’ comes by and keeps you laughing throughout. We have spent some great moments shooting the film, and I will always cherish it.”

She further mentioned, “I am glad to have secured the opportunity to play a fun and lighthearted role as Ayesha Singhal after playing grim and intense roles in ‘Madras Cafe’ and ‘Rockstar’. Ayesha Singhal allowed me to unload the heaviness and intensity from my previous characters, and helped me to connect more with the audience.”

