Trailer of ‘Aachari Baa’ starring Neena Gupta shows resilience of a mother

Mumbai: Actress Neena Gupta will be seen sharing the screen with Kabir Bedi in the upcoming streaming movie ‘Aachari Baa’. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday, and it shows the titular character trying to make sense of the maximum city of Mumbai while staying at her son’s house.

The film, directed by Hardik Gajjar, tells a moving story of longing, resilience, and the beauty of unexpected connections. Neena Gupta essays the role of Jaishnaviben Anopchand Vagadia in the film. She is a woman of extraordinary strength, independence, and warmth, whose simple joys in life revolve around her cherished homemade pickles.

Talking about the film, Neena Gupta said , “Baa is not just a character but she is a reflection of countless mothers and grandmothers who have given their whole lives to their families, only to find themselves alone in the end. She is strong, yet fragile. She is fierce, yet deeply vulnerable. She does not ask for much,just a little love, a little time, a little presence”.

She further mentioned, “When I read the script, it made me laugh and cry at the same time and I instantly knew I wanted to be a part of. This film is my way of reminding everyone that love should never be an afterthought. If you still have your parents or grandparents around, don’t wait for a ‘tomorrow’ to show them you care. I am grateful that JioHotstar is bringing this story to audiences everywhere, because it’s a message that needs to be heard”.

The film captures the journey of Baa, who after nearly a decade of waiting to reunite with her son, gets invited to Mumbai, only to realize she’s been called not for family time but to dog-sit while they vacation abroad. In the bustling chaos of the city and an unfamiliar home, Baa finds herself sharing space with Jenny, a mischievous dog she never wanted.

Kabir Bedi said, “‘Aachari Baa’ is not just a film, it’s a wake-up call. It forces us to ask ourselves: When was the last time we truly listened to our parents? When was the last time we made them feel seen? I hope, for many watching on JioHotstar, it becomes a reminder to cherish the loved ones who once put us before themselves”.

Presented by Jio Studios, Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures, ‘Aachari Baa’ is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar. The film is set to stream soon on JioHotstar.