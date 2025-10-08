Vineet Kumar Singh highlights the importance of revisiting India’s roots in filmmaking

Mumbai: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has highlighted the importance of rooted storytelling in Indian cinema, emphasizing that filmmakers should draw inspiration from the country’s rich cultural heritage and rural narratives.

Speaking at FICCI Frames 2025, the ‘Jaat’ actor stressed that while trends come and go, stories grounded in India’s traditions, language, and heartland continue to leave a lasting impact. When asked about the kind of stories being made today, Vineet emphasized the importance of staying connected to one’s cultural roots when creating films and stories. The actor mentioned that he believes that instead of blindly following trends or trying to imitate what is popular, filmmakers should draw inspiration from their own history and environment, because authenticity resonates with audiences.

Singh stated, “Mukkabaaz, when I was not getting what I was thinking, I wrote a film for myself. So, I think you should always try to go where you have the resources. Before going there, I would like to say something about Heartland. There are a few words in our national anthem. Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, Maratha, Dravid, Kalabhanga, Vindhya, Himachal, and Yamuna and Ganga. If you look at the words carefully, it is not just one word.”

“It says a lot in itself. If you understand each word deeply, there is music, there is dance, there is food, and there is language. And whenever we try to find something new from our own things, there is a different fragrance in it. And that fragrance attracts people. So, they often make the mistake of following what is going on. I always say to revisit where you have come from. And stay there.

Vineet went on to explain, “Rabindranath Tagore wrote Geetanjali in his own language. And when it was written in English, the whole world understood it. Whenever we say something in our language, it has such an effect that you get a Nobel Prize. And it cannot be forgotten. And in today's date, if I talk about 2025, things are changing very fast.”

"In today's date, if I see and think 40-50-60 years ahead, I understand that it is very important that people sitting above the creative field have a creative heart somewhere. If everything happens because of money, then I am telling the truth: we are going into a dark tunnel whose address we will regret later. Because a lot of such films, a lot of such directors, and a lot of such producers who want to make them do it with their heart.”

“So many times, it is very important to understand in which direction we are going. Today's time is such that the boundaries of language are melting. So, it is very important that our stories, our heart, and India have always been spiritual. So, it is very important that we bring those stories and show the world.”

On the second day of FICCI Frames, Vineet Kumar Singh shared the stage with actors including Neena Gupta, Pratik Gandhi, Faisal Malik, and others.