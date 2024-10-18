Watch: Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan Recreate Iconic Dance on KBC

Vidya Balan experienced a fangirl moment when she arrived on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati with co-star Kartik Aaryan. They were there to promote their Diwali release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ In a newly released promo, Vidya and Amitabh Bachchan are seen dancing together, receiving loud cheers from the audience.

The promo features Vidya and Amitabh dancing to the iconic song "Dilbar Mere" from Satte Pe Satta. Both smiled and danced briefly as Kartik watched from his seat. After the dance, Vidya hugged Amitabh and returned to her seat. Amitabh then humorously remarked that the show’s creators often surprise him with things he has to do unexpectedly in each episode.

The episode with Vidya and Kartik will air on October 18 at 9 PM on SonyTV. Ahead of the episode, Kartik and Vidya shared a photo on their social media accounts, showing the three of them striking the signature ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ pose. Kartik wore a blue suit, Amitabh donned a black bandhgala, and Vidya looked stunning in a printed black sari. Their caption read, “Rooh Baba x Manjulika x Bhootnaath,” referring to their roles in different films.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBL3uxjhTU8/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=dc948b9f-bef3-4c29-b25d-445d7842412c

Amitabh previously played Bhootnath in the films ‘Bhootnath (2008)’ and ‘Bhootnath Returns (2014).’ Vidya, on the other hand, had worked with Amitabh in ‘Paa (2009),’ where she played his mother.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is the third installment of the horror-comedy franchise that began in 2007, with Akshay Kumar playing the lead ghostbuster. Kartik took over the lead as Rooh Baba in the second part, released in 2022. Vidya is set to reprise her role as Manjulika in the third installment, which is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film is set to release in theaters on November 1, during Diwali.