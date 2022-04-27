  • Menu
KGF 2 Box Office: Rocky Bhai Running towards the Rs 1000 crore

KGF 2 Box Office: Rocky Bhai Running towards the Rs 1000 crore
Highlights

Prashanth Neel's and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 movie has been continuing its triumph worldwide. After its second week run, the film has managed to collect Rs 900 crore and is running towards the Rs 1000 crore milestone soon.

Prashanth Neel's and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 movie has been continuing its triumph worldwide. After its second week run, the film has managed to collect Rs 900 crore and is running towards the Rs 1000 crore milestone soon. Earlier, films like Dangal, Bahubali, and RRR collected Rs 1000 crore, and now it's the turn for the KGF Chapter 2 to achieve that, and it will become the 4th film to move into the 1000 crore club. Trade pandits said that the film would do many wonders if it continues the same run at the box office.

