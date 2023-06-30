This is what ‘Adipurush’ collected in Telugu states

Prabhas’s “Adipurush” saw superb openings at the box office as it gained momentum in the last minute and witnessed excellent advance bookings for the opening weekend. The film saw an expected slowdown later and here is a look at the box office collections of the film in the Telugu states.



Adipurush collected Rs 39 crores share in the nizam region while AP adds another Rs 48 crores to take the tally to Rs 87 crore. The film’s final tally could be in the vicinity of Rs 90 crores theatrical share in the Telugu states.