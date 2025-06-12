Celebrate 45 iconic years of KS Chitra’s Musical Journey with Chithramrutam 2.0 Live in Hyderabad 

KS Chitra 45 years, Chithramrutam 2.0 Hyderabad, K.S. Chithra live concert, Hyderabad music events, Chithramrutam 2.0 tickets, BookMyShow Hyderabad, K.S. Chithra 2025, live orchestra Hyderabad, Telugu Hindi music concert, K.S. Chithra tribute, Hyderabad live music June 2025, Akshaya Convention Hyderabad, K.S. Chithra melodies, Chithramrutam 2.0 surprises, K.S. Chithra orchestra performanceHyderabad is set to be mesmerised by some soulful music by KS Chitra on the 14th of June. The live concert called “Chithramrutam 2.0”- promises to be a magical event featuring KS Chitra’s most celebrated songs across different languages. This is just not an ordinary concert but marks an exceptional milestone in her career - Celebrating 45 Years in the music industry.

Audiences will have an audio as well as a visual treat with Chitra’s most loved songs – from classical and devotional to romantic and regional favourites with some cutting-edge lighting and large screens displaying visuals that resonate with each song.

The city of Hyderabad is no stranger to Chithra’s magic. She has frequently performed here, most recently in December 2024, showcasing her versatility through Telugu and Hindi classics. This city can’t get enough of KS Chitra’s soulful music and is all set to have another unforgettable evening with the queen of melody.

K.S. Chitra and Her Superhit Songs

Fondly known as the Nightingale of South India, KS Chitra is one of the most iconic playback singers in Indian music. With a career spanning over four decades, she has recorded more than 25,000 songs in various Indian languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and more. Her melodious voice, classical training, and emotional depth that she adds to every song have won her millions of fans and numerous awards, including six National Film Awards and multiple state awards.

Some of her most iconic songs include:

Kannalane / Kehna Hi Kya from the movie Bombay (Tamil/Hindi) composed by A.R. Rahman, which brought her nationwide acclaim.

Chinna Chinna Aasai (Tamil)

Aaj Main Upar” (Hindi)

Pachani Chiluka” (Telugu)

Her Malayalam hits like “Manjal Prasadavum” and “Rajahamsame” are classics.

These are just a handful of the vast musical treasures that K.S. Chitra has gifted to the world. Even after 45 years, her voice remains timeless. So, don’t miss your chance to be a part of a magical night of soulful music that touches each emotion. Book your tickets now!!

Venue Details:

June 14th, 2025, 6.00 PM onwards

Akshaya Convention, Financial District, Hyderabad.