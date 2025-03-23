‘CM Pellam’ gears up for release; promotional song gets a grand launch

The upcoming political drama CM Pellam, starring Indraja, Ajay, Jayasudha, and Suman, is set for a grand theatrical release. Directed by Gaddam Ramana Reddy and produced by Bolla Ramakrishna under the RK Cinemas banner, the film recently held its promotional song launch event in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, producer Bolla Ramakrishna shared his excitement, stating, “This film carries a strong message with a political backdrop. Director Gaddam Ramana Reddy impressed me with his story, and I decided to back it. Ajay as the CM and Indraja as his wife have delivered powerful performances. Our newly released song about Hyderabad will surely be loved by everyone. We will soon bring ‘CM Pellam’ to the audience.”

Actor Ajay expressed his gratitude, saying, “I got emotional watching the song. Playing the role of a CM alongside Indrajagaru has been a great experience. Though I play the Chief Minister, the entire film revolves around her. I have learned a lot from her dedication. Our director has executed the project flawlessly, and I’m confident the film will be well received.”

Actress Indraja highlighted the film’s relevance, adding, “‘CM Pellam’ is a socially relevant film with an engaging concept. It blends entertainment with thought-provoking moments, reflecting real-life incidents. Content-driven films are being well received, and we believe our movie will resonate with audiences.”

Director Gaddam Ramana Reddy emphasized the film’s message, stating, “The movie portrays what happens when the CM’s wife steps into the public sphere. It’s a socially conscious film that sparks thought while entertaining. We are excited to bring it to the audience soon.”