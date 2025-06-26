Cross-Border Release: Sardaar Ji 3 to Hit Cinemas in Pakistan, Sparks Online Debate in India

In a shocking development producers of Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 are going to Sardaar Ji 3 Pakistan release. Which was involved by Pakistani actress Hania Aamir , the movie is set to release on June 27th in Pakistan.

The choice has made the matter worse now and numerous of its admirers have come out in dismay and rage on social media.

Indian fans angry Sardaar Ji 3 and also described the decision as shameful and 'disrespectful' because of the strained relations between the two nations after the murder of 26 innocent tourists during an attack of terror in Pahalgam in April.

Pictures of the Diljit Dosanjh new movie being listed as a release at theatres across Pakistani cities like Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Sialkot have become viral on social media

This also indicates it is confirmed that Sardaar Ji 3 will have an international theatrical release over the border. The day before the trailer's launch, Diljit Dosanjh, who is the main character, declared that the Punjabi film will not be releasing in India launch and instead be released in theatres around the world.

Indian film association, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), has asked for the removal of Diljit Dosanjh and the creators of Sardaar Ji 3 because of their association together with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

FWICE has been opposed to cooperations between Pakistani artist in the past, as well.

The film's producers Sardaar Ji have released an announcement that states that the film was shot "well before the prevailing situation" and Hania Aamir joined the crew prior to Pahalgam. Pahalgam tragedy.

"We had decided not to Bollywood Pakistan screening or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes opportune," the statement read.

Diljit posted video educating viewers about advance bookings for Sardaar Ji 3 and his comment section was met with mixed reactions.

One user stated: "Bhai izat khatam tumhari ..."

Another user wrote "Country first not singer" Another added: "Waheguru kre flop ho teri film"