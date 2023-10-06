Dia Mirza: =I learnt how to ride a bike at the age of 40’

Actress and beauty queen Dia Mirza revealed how her upcoming project pushed her to forget about her fears of riding a bike and learning it at the age of 40.

Recalling her childhood, Dia shared: “As a child, I would hold my father tight as he rode his bike and feel the wind in my face and dream of riding a bike someday.”

The actress said: "But somehow my fears didn’t allow me to take the chance and learn to ride… and when I was offered to be a part of my upcoming film my heart was bursting with joy! I knew I had no excuses now, I would finally get to live my dream."

Dia then revealed after learning how to ride a bike, she did a journey from Delhi to Khardungla.

“I learnt how to ride a bike at the age of 40 and become a part of this epic journey from Delhi to Khardungla! I can’t WAIT for people to watch this movie and discover the sheer joy that it is.”

Dia won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000 after being crowned Femina Miss India Asia Pacific 2000. She made her acting debut with the film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'.

The actress was later seen in films such as ‘Dus’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.' and 'Sanju'.

She also starred in the web series 'Kaafir' in 2019.