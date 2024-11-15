Divya Pillai FL from ‘Bhairavam’ unveiled

The makers of Bhairavam, a highly anticipated film directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, have shifted the spotlight to the female lead following the release of first-look posters for the male leads, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Nara Rohit, and Manchu Manoj. The film, produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts and presented by Dr. Jayanthilal Gada of Penn Studios, has already generated considerable buzz ahead of its release.

In the latest development, actress Divya Pillai has been revealed as the female protagonist, with her first-look poster earning praise for its elegance. Pillai, who is making her debut in this film, is portrayed as "Poornima" — a character that exudes grace and beauty. In the poster, she dazzles in a traditional saree, radiating charm and poise. Her captivating smile and striking presence have garnered attention, leaving fans excited for her role in the film.

Bhairavam also boasts a talented technical team, with cinematography by Hari K Vedantam and music by Sri Charan Pakala. The editing is handled by Chota K Prasad, while Brahma Kadali serves as the production designer. Dialogue writing is a collaborative effort by Satyarshi and Thoom Venkat.

With an intriguing storyline and a strong ensemble cast, Bhairavam is one of the most awaited films in the industry, and its growing star power and impressive visuals are sure to keep audiences eagerly anticipating its release.







