From software engineer to director, Manasa Sharma is all set to bring different emotions of a corporate employee with Sony LIV's Bench Life

Whether you're chasing deadlines, dealing with 'that' inbox, or cracking jokes with your team, Bench Life is here to turn the ups and downs of corporate culture into a hilarious, feel-good ride. Sony LIV’s latest Telugu original takes a lighthearted look at the everyday quirks of office life, capturing moments that every employee can relate to, with a fun twist.

Sharing her vision for the show, director Manasa Sharma, says, "As an engineer, I've always been drawn to stories around me. Our upcoming show Bench Life is one such series, which is inspired from real people and their lives. We wanted to create a show that is relatable to not only the corporate employees but people from all walks of life. We wanted to approach their lives with a sense of curiosity, and emotions yet adding an element of enjoinment and I am happy to say that we have successfully achieved it with Bench Life. I hope this attempt would be fresh and exciting to the viewers and resonate with a lot of people. Lastly, I think this show is more than just a comedy; it's a celebration of passion, friendship and the pursuit of happiness and a new take on emotions.

With a perfect blend of humor, heart, and relatable characters, Bench Life offers a fresh perspective on the Indian workplace. From the ambitious to the laid-back, the series explores the diverse experiences of individuals navigating the corporate ladder. Join Balu, Meenakshi, Isha, Ravi, and their quirky friends as they navigate the ups and downs of corporate culture. With a stellar cast featuring Vaibhav Reddy, Ritika Singh, Akanksha Singh, Charan Peri, Rajendra Prasad, Tulasi, and Tanikella Bharani, Bench Life is sure to keep you laughing and entertained.

Bench Life is set to stream exclusively on Sony LIV starting September 12th!



