“Grateful for the Love”: Vijay Antony Thanks Telugu Audience during Maargan's Success Meet; Vows for Bigger Collaborations Ahead

Actor, music director, and producer Vijay Antony is all smiles as his latest film Maargan, directed by Leo John Paul, receives a strong response in the Telugu states. The film, which also marks the acting debut of Vijay Antony’s nephew Ajay Dhishan, is being hailed as a successful thriller, especially in its Telugu-dubbed version.

Produced under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner and presented by J. Ramanjaneyaulu of Sarvanth Ram Creations, the Telugu version of Maargan was released on June 27 by Suresh Babu. Following the positive reception, the team held a Thank You Meet in Hyderabad on Wednesday to celebrate the success.

Speaking at the event, Vijay Antony thanked the Telugu audience and industry stalwarts who supported the film's release. “Suresh Babu garu and Ram Anjaneyulu garu gave Maargan a grand Telugu release. Suresh Babu garu has even promised to release all my future films in Telugu. I’m grateful to Leo John Paul for crafting such a good film and happy to have introduced Ajay with this project,” he said.

He further praised Ajay Dhishan’s performance and hinted at future collaborations, “Ajay has received appreciation in both Tamil and Telugu. He also worked as an assistant director on Bichagadu 2 and Romeo. Going forward, I plan to produce straight Telugu films along with Ajay. I’m currently working on seven Tamil films and will take special care with their Telugu dubbing. My upcoming release Bhadrakali is a political action thriller.”

Ajay Dhishan expressed his surprise and gratitude for the Telugu audience’s warm reception. He said,“I honestly didn’t expect Maargan to be such a hit in Telugu. Though it’s a Tamil film, the audience here embraced it wholeheartedly. I thank Vijay Antony sir and Fatima Vijay Antony madam for the opportunity. Special thanks to Leo John Paul sir, Suresh Babu sir, Rana sir, and Ram Anjaneyulu garu.”

Director Leo John Paul too appreciated Vijay Antony’s dedication and the film’s overall technical quality. He said, “Without Vijay Antony sir, Maargan wouldn’t have turned out the way it did. From production to dubbing, he was involved in every detail. Ajay also delivered a standout performance. I’m thankful to Suresh Babu garu and Ram Anjaneyulu garu for releasing it on such a large scale.”

Lyricist and dialogue writer Bhashyasree credited the film’s engaging thriller format for its success. “From start to finish, Maargan kept audiences on the edge of their seats. I had the privilege of writing both dialogues and songs. I sincerely thank Vijay Antony sir for trusting me with this responsibility.”

With this strong reception in Telugu states, Maargan has proven that good content transcends language barriers, further strengthening Vijay Antony’s fanbase across South India.