GV Prakash talks about the musical journey of ‘Thangalaan’Renowned music director GV Prakash has shared his experiences working on the much-anticipated period action film Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram and produced by Pa Ranjith and KE Gnanavelraja under Studio Green Films and Neelam Productions. Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, the film is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.

GV Prakash expressed his excitement upon being offered the project, likening its scale to that of Indiana Jones. He delved into tribal music from Australian and African communities to create an original score that enhances the film's pre-independence setting. Despite the tight schedule, GV Prakash dedicated 50 days to re-recording the music, ensuring it matched director Pa Ranjith’s vision. He praised the supportive team and highlighted the impact of the film's title song "Thangalaan" and the track "Manaki Manaki," both of which have garnered positive attention on digital platforms.

GV Prakash noted the film's remarkable integration of magical realism, stating it surpasses past period films with its additional layers. He commended Vikram's physical transformation for the role and the strong performances by female leads Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan.

Looking forward to the film’s release, GV Prakash expressed his anticipation for audiences to experience the immersive world of Thangalaan. He also touched on his future projects, including Lucky Baskhar, Robin Hood, and collaborations with Dil Raju and Sivakarthikeyan, emphasizing his balanced approach to managing multiple roles as an actor and music director.