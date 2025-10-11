Harish Kalyan ignites action in high-octane thriller ‘Diesel’

The makers of Shanmugam Muthusamy’s upcoming action thriller Diesel have unveiled the much-awaited trailer, creating a strong buzz among fans and film enthusiasts. Starring Harish Kalyan and Athulyaa Ravi in lead roles, the film is gearing up for a Deepavali release on October 17, and the trailer hints at a gripping underworld saga packed with action, drama and powerful dialogues.

Harish Kalyan shared the trailer link on his X handle with the caption: “#Diesel trailer is here for you all! #DieselDiwali” – setting the tone for an explosive festive release.

The trailer opens with a hard-hitting narration on the rising prices of petrol and diesel. A voice questions how a mysterious group manages to sell fuel at a lower price than the market, raising suspicions of an underground network. Soon, it becomes clear that the story revolves around a massive oil smuggling mafia, operating with precision and power.

Harish Kalyan plays the mastermind behind the illegal fuel racket, known by the name Diesel. The character appears sharp, fearless, and calculating. However, the trailer also reveals a softer shade of his persona through glimpses of his romantic side with Athulyaa Ravi.

The central conflict intensifies when it is revealed that two crore litres of oil have gone missing, triggering a frantic search to locate it within three days before the city faces a crippling fuel shortage. Actor Vinay Rai steps in as a determined cop hot on Diesel’s trail, while Sachin Khedekar delivers a menacing performance as the antagonist.

One of the trailer’s highlight moments features a punchy dialogue delivered by Harish Kalyan: “Two incompetent umpires thought they could start the game while I was away. But they must learn what happens when a gifted player enters the field.”

The film boasts a strong supporting cast including Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Bose Venkat, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, Zakir Husain, Thangadurai, Maaran, KPY Dheena and Apoorva Singh. Directed and written by Shanmugam Muthusamy, Diesel is produced by Third Eye Entertainment with music composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. Cinematography is handled by M.S. Prabhu and Richard M. Nathan, while San Lokesh takes charge of editing.