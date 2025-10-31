Harshavardhan Rane’s bold take on nepotism: “Audience Has Ended It Already!”

Actor Harshavardhan Rane, who began his journey in South Indian cinema before transitioning to Bollywood, is currently basking in the success of his latest film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The movie has been performing well at the box office, exceeding expectations from both critics and audiences.

Amid the film’s positive reception, Harshavardhan took to social media to express his gratitude and share his thoughts on the ongoing debate about nepotism in Bollywood. Drawing parallels with Ayushmann Khurrana’s successful Diwali release Thamma, he said, “Aap logon ne Bollywood se poora NEPOTISM hi khatm kar diya!” referring to how the audience’s support for self-made actors like him and Ayushmann is reshaping the industry.

Harshavardhan, who earned recognition through several romantic dramas, is seen as a symbol of persistence and resilience among outsiders. His statement reflects the struggles many non-industry actors face while carving their space in Bollywood.

However, his remarks come at a time when films featuring star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have underperformed, prompting discussions about changing audience preferences. While his comment resonates with many, it’s also true that several talented actors from film families continue to shine.

In the end, coexistence between insiders and outsiders remains essential for Bollywood’s growth — something even Harshavardhan may acknowledge as he continues his journey in the industry.