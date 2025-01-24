Hathya Review: Politics, crime, and mystery collide in Hathya

Hathya is a political thriller based on the controversial murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, a case that shook Andhra Pradesh politics. Directed by Srividhya Basava, the film claims to be fictional yet draws heavily from real-life events, sparking curiosity and debate. The movie explores the tangled web of politics, family dynamics, and crime, leaving viewers with thought-provoking questions.

Story

Set in Illandu (a fictionalized version of Pulivendula), the movie begins with the mysterious murder of prominent political leader J.C. Dharmendra Reddy (Ravi Varma). Initially dismissed as a heart attack, it is later revealed to be a gruesome axe murder. Dharmendra's nephew, Kiran Reddy (Bharath Reddy), now the Chief Minister, forms an SIT to investigate the case, led by IPS officer Sudha (Dhanya Balakrishna).

As Sudha digs deeper, secrets unravel about Dharmendra’s personal life, including his second wife Saleema (Pooja Ramachandran) and daughter Kavithamma (Himabindu). With political motives, family disputes, and personal vendettas at play, the investigation takes unexpected turns. The climax reveals the real killer, tying together the political and emotional strands of the narrative.

Performances

Dhanya Balakrishna shines as IPS officer Sudha, delivering a convincing performance that balances determination and vulnerability. Ravi Varma portrays Dharmendra with finesse, capturing the nuances of a layered character. Pooja Ramachandran stands out as Saleema, bringing depth to her complex role. Bharath Reddy, as the Chief Minister, effectively portrays authority without slipping into caricature. The supporting cast, including Himabindu, contributes meaningfully without overshadowing the primary narrative.

Technicalities

The film scores high on technical aspects. The cinematography captures the tension and emotional gravity of the narrative, especially during the murder and investigation sequences. The background score intensifies the suspense, keeping the audience on edge. The screenplay struggles to maintain pace initially but finds its footing in the second half, particularly leading up to the climax. Director Srividhya Basava succeeds in crafting a gripping atmosphere, though some scenes feel stretched.

Analysis

Hathya walks a fine line between fiction and reality, and this duality works both as its strength and weakness. While the first half treads familiar territory, offering little beyond what audiences already know from the actual case, the second half dives deeper into unexplored angles and offers an intriguing perspective. Srividhya Basava’s conviction in presenting her theory stands out, even if it risks polarizing audiences.

Politically, the film subtly leans toward Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family, which might alienate critics or those with opposing views. However, as a cinematic experience, Hathya engages viewers interested in political dramas. It successfully blends real-life events with fictional storytelling, making it a gripping yet controversial watch.

Hathya is a bold attempt at portraying a politically charged murder mystery. While it may not satisfy all sections of the audience due to its perceived biases, it succeeds as a political drama with strong performances and technical finesse. For those intrigued by the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case or political thrillers in general, Hathya offers an engaging, thought-provoking ride.

Rating: 3/5